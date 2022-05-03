The City of Clinton has been asked to consider changing its municipal elections date from March to November, in keeping with the State Elections Commission designating November in the odd years as the time for about three-quarters of the elections for cities and towns in the state.
It’s not an official municipal association designation, because of Home Rule, the council was told at its Monday evening regular monthly meeting.
But an advantage to making the change is that voters would have to remember just one month for Elections - hopefully, increasing the turnout for municipal elections.
Laurens County Director of Elections Lynne West said the other municipalities in Laurens County have not yet made the change. She said at least one city has indicated it wants to keep its elections in March.
If Clinton makes the change, it would foot the bill for an increase of about $1,000 run added voting costs. These include poll workers, education, ballots, and technicians. With three cities splitting those costs, they’re about $2,500 each - going it alone would cost about $3,500 for each election.
Council took no action on the recommendation.
In 1995, West said, the City of Clinton changed its elections ordinance to require the winner to have a majority - rather than a plurality. A majority means 50% of the vote plus one, something that in a field of more than 2 candidates can lead to runoffs (and an additional expense). Plurality is the highest number of votes wins the election.
The distinction - majority or plurality - must be stated clearly in the city’s elections ordinance, West said.
For 2023 and 2025 elections, the council members standing for election would have their terms lengthened by a few months, and West said that is acceptable under state law.
West said the State Elections Commission has agreed to support November as Municipal Elections Month with a voter education campaign. She said the Laurens County elections commission cannot offer that same voter-education support, but voters will get from the state reminders to vote for city offices in November of the odd number years.
The General Election is held in November during the even number years.
“If we choose to move to November, there will be more statewide involvement,” West said.
Many municipalities have March elections, but others are scattered all through the year. About 75% of cities have gone to November in the odd years for their elections.
March elections filing is around Christmas, so West said the city has until around the end of summer to make a decision - stay with March or change to November.
In other business, council tabled a decision on whom to name as its representatives to the board of PMPA, the city’s electrical supplier. Now, the city has Mayor Bob McLean and Public Works Director Joey Meadors as its representatives, and McLean said cities belonging to PMPA have a variety of representatives.
McLean said he would have no problem giving up his seat on the board, if that is the council’s wish. McLean said issues around the PMPA surplus and a lawsuit among its member-cities need to be finally resolved.
Council Member Shirley Jenkins said changing might not be a bad idea, since council members change and a new designee might have to be named at some point. Council was told designating the manager and public works director gives the city a level of administrative and electrical expertise on the board.
Council agreed to buy from BFP an equipment house for the Gary Street substation for $99,829. It will house concrete, batteries, chargers, wiring, and fiber-optics. It is a budgeted item.
Council named Harold Nichols as a new member to the Design and Review Committee.
Council agreed to have its newest spec building included in a new multi-county industrial park, allowing a business interested in buying the building (Project Dogwood) to qualify for state incentives. The park ordinance is a way to have maintenance done within the industrial area, with money generated from the industries there, without having to go to the full Laurens County Council. Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens operates under a similar agreement.
Council added a section to its Rental of Roll-off Containers ordinance. Council heard a presentation about Travel Baseball related to its under-development recreation complex on Hwy 56 near I-26.
In an administrative briefing, City Manager Tom Brooks said he sent a letter to Laurens County Administrator Thomas Higgs in support of Clinton non-profits that have submitted applications for part of the county’s ARPA money.
Brooks said the City supports these projects and, thus, did not submit a project of its own.
Starting full-time on May 1, Brooks said he already has started work on a new zoning classification to include the Presbyterian College environmental studies program, has conducted a first workshop on the 20-acre Whitten Center property to include residential, industrial, and commercial opportunities on the site given to the City as surplus property of the State of South Carolina - this includes identifying wetlands so a “buildable pad” can be designed on the property, has conducted meetings with representatives of Presbyterian College, the Clinton YMCA, District 56, PMPA and CNNGA, and the Laurens County United Was concerning community gardens, and submitted a budget calendar. Council members will receive a first draft of a balanced 2023 budget on May 9.
Brooks asked for and received council approval to spend about $1,000 for lunch and dinner at the PC campus May 14 as the State Champion Clinton High and Clinton Middle Science Olympiad Team compete virtually representing South Carolina in the National Science Olympiad.
The money comes from already designated City of Clinton Community Grant funds.
