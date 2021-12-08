The City of Clinton is using part of its ARPA federal money to give employees, who worked during the height of the COVID-19, a pay bonus.
Bonuses of between $500 and $1,200, depending on the employee’s pay (those with high pay receive less) will be provided. Mayor Bob McLean commended city staff for getting this done before Christmas, during the Clinton City Council’s Monday night meeting.
Pay bonuses are allowed by federal policies governing ARPA, which stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress under the Biden Administration. States, counties, cities and towns, and school districts are receiving COVID response money from the federal government.
Clinton pay bonuses are on a 4-tiered system for current full-time and part-time employees, council was told.
The council also agreed to hire Hogan Construction, out of Gaffney, to manage the work at the Police-Fire Center and on the first floor, back area of the MS Bailey Municipal Building. The city has floated a bond to make these renovations - new fire bays beside the current emergency center, and police evidence storage in an unused area of the municipal center.
Council gave second and final readings to ordinances revising the business license fees (national standards) and streamlining a public hearing for zoning matters and text-changes to the zoning ordinance.
Council authorized the United Way of Laurens County to locate a raised garden plot at the corner of Peachtree and Poplar streets in the Lydia Mill area. This is across the street from the United Way headquarters and will be one of 16 garden plots developed countywide in this grant-funded project. A donor will pay for a water line to the plot, and the city will pay for the water from a lock-secured faucet.
Council was told the City Audit will be presented in January and cost-estimates for continuing the City Recreation Complex will be available this month. Council is considering a workshop-style meeting for Jan. 24, 2022 to continue discussions of its updated goals and objectives.
Council members commended city staff for work on the Christmas Tree-lighting and Parade, and thanked the public for turning out for the holiday events. Spirit of Christmas nominations from individual council members from their wards are due by Dec. 17, for signs to be printed and placed at these locations.
