Instead of adopting a “regular” ordinance 6 months ago mandating masks in certain businesses - which would have required just 2 readings, a month apart, and a simple majority “yes” vote - Clinton City Council for the second time has not passed an “emergency” ordinance that requires a super-majority.
The “emergency” ordinance would have fined maskless people, if cited by the police, $25 for not wearing masks in grocery stores and pharmacies. The ordinance failed again Sept. 8 on a 4 yes - 3 no vote -- an “emergency” ordinance requires a 5 yes - 2 no, or better, vote to be adopted.
Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, and councilmembers Ronnie Roth and Gary Kuykendall voted “no”. Councilmembers Megan Walsh, Shirley Jenkins, Danny Cook and Robbie Neal voted “yes”. But because a super-majority was needed for a “yes” vote the ordinance did not pass.
The ordinance passage attempt was to try to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 illness which has contributed to more than 3,000 deaths in South Carolina since mid-March, 2020. The Clinton zip code has 592 infections, as of Sept. 16, according to the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control.
Fifty-four people in Laurens County have died with the virus -- 11 of those deaths were from Whitten Center, Clinton; another 10 were from NHC Clinton, according to DHEC.
McLean said he was voting “no” because COVID-19 cases have not spiked in Clinton in recent months.
He also praised School District 56, Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill, for having 5 days a week, face to face instruction for students, whose parents opted for that instead of the Laurens County Virtual Academy. “We are fortunate to have the leadership we have in District 56,” the mayor said. “Thank you for all you do for our children.”
At its Sept. 8 meeting live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, the Clinton City Council also decided to purchase a replacement HVAC system for the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center ($207,967) on a bid from Thomas Mechanical - funds from hospitality and accommodations tax since the system will serve the welcome center - and set a workshop for Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon, to discuss a set of topics to be decided on by the council.
Employees recognized for 5 years of service: Michael Bolick (senior engineer, fire department), Derek Gamby (sgt./patrol officer, police department) and Donya Langston (administrative coordinator and fireman, fire department).
Members placed on the A-Tax Committee: Sabra Woodcock (Hampton Inn), Pritesh Patel (Quality Inn), Robin Wilson (Wilson’s Curb Market), Tony Dempsey (Dempsey’s Pizza), Charles Massey (Big Boy’s Country Cooking), Kay Addison (Laurens County Community Theatre) and Vanessa Stoddard (Stoddard Plastering).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.