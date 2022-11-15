The City of Clinton celebrated veterans on November 11 at Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mayor Bob McLean provided opening remarks as well as introduced the other speakers. The 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery presented the posting and retiring of the colors.
Brigadier General Robin Stilwell was introduced as the keynote speaker. Stilwell is a decorated officer that has served multiple tours of duty.
Starting, Stilwell spoke about the sacrifices the families of soldiers make. His wife has not only been a wife of a soldier but is also the daughter of a soldier. While her husband has been able to return home to his family, her father was not. She is now the mother of a soldier.
Stilwell praised his wife for being “everything” for their kids while he was deployed.
South Carolina District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam helped recognized three local veterans. Costell Little, Jr., Shelby Bruce, and Andy Howard were recognized for their service and were presented with flags that had been flown over the State House.
Little Jr. began his career with the US Army in November 1965. He served in the Vietnam War and the first Gulf War. Little Jr. served for 20 years and has received numerous medals and honors including being awarded The Purple Heart.
Bruce began her military career in 2010. She was stationed in Pensacola, Florida for the Aviation ordinance after completing basic training in Illinois. She was also stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington. Bruce was deployed to Misawa, Japan before she was honorably discharged.
Andy Howard served in the United States Marine Corps from 1996 to 2004. He served on the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 26 Marine Expeditionary Unit. Howard also served as a member of the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion. After becoming a recruiter, he was honorably discharged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.