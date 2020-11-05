The City of Clinton will honor those who have served the United States Armed Forces with a special Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. in Vance Park, located at 198 W. Florida St. in Clinton.
Guest speakers will include Patrick Elswick, USMC; and Donald McLean, COL, U.S. Army (Ret.). The City will also pay tribute to veterans of all wars as part of the event.
Prior to the ceremony, the community is invited to participate in a half-mile walk/run/ruck at 10:30 a.m., hosted by CrossFit864. Those interested in participating can sign up for the run by visiting runsignup.com/race/sc/clinton/veteransdaywalkrunruck.
Proceeds from the run will go to benefit the WLS Foundation, an organization which seeks to strengthen veterans and their families in the fight to heal from trauma and live well. To learn more about the WLS Foundation, visit their website, www.whenlifesucks.org.
