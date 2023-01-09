CodeRED is a reverse 9-1-1 emergency notification system that Laurens County currently uses to alert citizens in case of severe weather. The City of Clinton is looking to expand this system into the city limits by using it to alert citizens of different community updates, such as amber alerts, criminal activity, boil water advisories and more.
Citizens would be alerted via phone call, text message, email and social media. It would be a free alert system for the public, all one would have to do is register to receive alerts.
The system was initially brought to the city's attention by Clinton's Fire Marshal Donya Langston, who has been trained on how to use the software and sees great benefit in bringing it to the area.
Joey Meadors, director of the department of public works and utilities, says that CodeRED costs $4,845 per year, so he wants to ensure that enough citizens will use the product to make it worth the funds before spending the money on it.
To get these results, the city has sent out a survey over social media and in citizens' January utility bills.
"We've had nothing but positive response from the public so far," Meadors explained. "We've actually had a couple of people already ask how they can sign up."
Since the survey results are not finalized, the city has not yet implemented the system, so citizens cannot sign up. However, if the surveys continue to come in with positive results, the city will look to implement this system sometime in mid- to late-spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.