Construction of a new Clinton Library will move ahead with the action Monday of the City Council, authorizing a MOU with Laurens County.
The Memorandum of Understanding tells county officials who will be the Project Manager for the $6,528,443 project. The authorization is for Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs and Public Works Director Joey Meadors to sign the MOU submitted by Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. Money for the project - #2 on a priorities list - will come from the Capital Projects Sales Tax approved in November, 2020 by the voters of Laurens County. Improvements to county parks is #1 on the priorities list. Money will start to roll in soon, the council was told.
Project costs cannot exceed the amounts set forth in the sales tax referendum.
The Clinton City Council also heard a presentation about charging stations for electric vehicles, from Mike Frazier of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, the electrical supplier for the Cities of Clinton, Laurens, Newberry and others. Laurens has a charging station in its redone downtown parking lot, which will have a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning. Newberry has a charging station at its museum.
The Clinton Council took the presentation as information.
Council also received a Fire Safety Community Sign, took no action on a W. Main Street and Airport Road zoning request, authorized a pump station at Clinton III (80 acres - 260 houses) that has been re-zoned from industrial to residential, bought 2 Pursuit Rates All Wheel Drive Dodge Charge Sedans from Dana Safety Supply at a cost of $95,979.18, and took no action after a closed session to discuss boards and commissions.
