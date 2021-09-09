The Clinton City Council agreed last night to hire Rebecca Vance as the city's interim city manager.
She replaces Thomas Higgs, who resigned to become the Laurens County Administrator.
City Attorney Allen Wham was authorized to negotiate a contract. No other information about Vance was immediately available from the city.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Vance has a history in municipal and county government. She was town administrator in Summerville from March of 2020 to June of 2021. She was also deputy county manager in Dorchester County, city manager of Cayce, city administrator in Manning and town administrator in Summerton.
The City of Clinton's Public Works Director Joey Meadors will be the Administrative Officer until Vance joins the city government. Council made these decisions after about 2 hours in closed session during a special called meeting.
The council's normal meeting date is the first Monday of each month.
