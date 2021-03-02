The City of Clinton is postponing Rhythm on the Rails because of COVID-19. The spring festival was set for April 9-10, and now will be held Oct. 22-23.
Clinton City Council endorsed the move at its Monday night meeting. The move was announced by Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs.
Laurens County has/ has had 6,279 COVID-19 infections, in a pandemic entering its second year.
In other business, council met in closed session to discuss Higgs’ contract, but action was not finalized. He replaces former city manager Bill Ed Cannon who resigned last month.
Council also took no action on a request from the Laurens County Trails Association.
The group is looking for an endorsement of the idea for a trail between Clinton a Laurens using a rarely used rail line. CSX would not be asked to abandon the line, but would be asked to allow hiking and biking along the line, connecting the Industrial Supply Building in Clinton with Historic Courthouse Square in Laurens.
The Trails Association wants a shared use right-of-way.
Council agreed to a $54,675 contract with SM Grading and Excavating LLC, of Jonesville, for a sewer line to serve the spec building on Hwy 72 at I-26. Santee Cooper will cover 50% of the cost, Laurens County Development Corporation 20% and Clinton Economic Development Corporation 30%, the council was told.
The Jonesville company was the low bidder.
It was announced that the public will have 3 chances to give ideas on the plan to connect Clinton’s north side with its south side -- a connectivity study.
These will be: April 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Vance Park, April 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pine Street Park and April 12 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pine Haven Park.
Chris Moore, school resource officer, was introduced as Clinton’s Police Officer of the Year, and resolutions were approved for April, Fair Housing Month, and March, Disabilities Awareness Month. The next Clinton City Council meeting is scheduled for April 5.
