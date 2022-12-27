Presbyterian College and the City of Clinton have partnered to create The Incubator, a space for entrepreneurs to develop businesses.
Its first business includes Aspen and Figs gift shop and products from Thornwell’s LushAcre Farms.
“It’s hard to start a business and even harder to succeed,” Bob McLean, Clinton Mayor said.
The business incubator will inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs with ideas and provide them with skills to succeed said Presbyterian College president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg said.
The incubator is the result of years of hard work, planning, and vision.
“I believe today, this project is evidence of what is happening in Clinton. The spirit of cooperation and teamwork is strong among us, and I believe it will continue to grow,” said vandenBerg.
Students are also helping design and develop the incubator in their Service Entrepreneurship in Action that will be taught by vandenBerg and Dr. Ben Bailey.
The incubator was recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and is located at 103 East Main Street in Clinton.
