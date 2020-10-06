The City of Clinton has secured $750,000 in grant funding under the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Community Infrastructure program.
The funding is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and was awarded for the City to make improvements to sewer infrastructure in the Clinton Mill Village. Work on this project will begin immediately, according to City Manager Bill Ed Cannon.
“We are very fortunate to have received this funding from the Department of Commerce,” said Cannon. “The City of Clinton has made several upgrades to our infrastructure over the last few years, which are vital to us providing the best quality service to our residents.”
