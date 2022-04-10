The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of April 10 due to the observation of the Good Friday holiday on Friday, April 15.
The garbage collection routes will run as follows:
Monday, April 11 - route will not change
Tuesday, April 12 - route will not change
Wednesday, April 13 - route will not change
Thursday, April 14 - route will not change
Friday, April 15 - route will be collected on Thursday, April 14
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight the night prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.