The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise the garbage collection schedule for the week of January 15, 2023 due to observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023.
City offices will be closed and no residential garbage will be collected on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Monday's route will be collected on Tuesday, January 17
Tuesday's route will be collected on Wednesday, January 18
Wednesday's route will be collected on Thursday, January 19
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday January 20
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
