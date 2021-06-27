The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of July 4th due to the observation of the July 4th holiday.
Monday, July 5 garbage collection will be collected on Tuesday, July 6.
Garbage collection for Tuesday-Friday, July 6-9 will remain unchanged.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
