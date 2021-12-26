The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of December 26, 2021 due to observation of the New Year's holiday on Friday, December 31, 2021.
The routes will be as follows:
Monday route will not change
Tuesday route will not change
Wednesday route will not change
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday, December 30, 2021
There will be no collection on Friday, December 31
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight the night prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.