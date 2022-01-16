The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise the garbage collection schedule for the week of January 16, 2022 due to the observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 17, 2022.
City offices will be closed and no residential garbage will be collected on Monday, January 17. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 18.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes, January 19-21, will not change.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at (864) 833-7520.
