The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the weeks of December 18 and 25 due to observation of the Christmas holidays on Friday, December 23 and Monday December 26.
Collection schedule for the week of December 18 will be as follows:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes will not change. Friday’s route will be collected on Thursday. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23.
The collection schedule for the week of December 25 will be as follows:
There will be no residential garbage collection on Monday, December 26. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes will not change.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
