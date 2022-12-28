The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of January 1, 2023 due to observation of the New Year holiday to be observed on Monday, January 2, 2023.
There will be no collection on Monday, January 2. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes will not change.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight the night prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
