The City of Clinton is going after $7.2 million in federal money to improve the Broadband connections of essential services in the community.
Officials acknowledge it’s a long-shot; competition is nationwide. But City Manager Tom Brooks told the Clinton City Council Monday evening that even if the federal grant does not come through, the City will be well-positioned to apply for State money this spring. Federal and State officials realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that some schools and students at home were not well set up for virtual learning, which was an option to slow the spread of the virus.
Council agreed with the administration’s recommendation to contract with WCFiber LLC for $1.3 million in in-kind services for the Broadband expansion to schools, colleges, National Guard facilities and other places deemed essential to the community. Brooks said this is redundant service - if a facility already has an internet provider, this service will be the back-up if that first service goes down.
“If you have a provider now, it will be a back up. No one is obligated to sign with this company,” Brooks said. The company later on might go door to door to market its service to homes, the council was told.
Council conducted a work session meeting on Monday - its normal meeting day is the first Monday of the month. In other business, council agreed to pay Vortex Services $259,875 to repair 185 linear ft of sewer line at the Thornwell Pasture. Of the total, $250,000 will come from the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax and $9,000 is designated from the city’s sewer capital budget.
Council agreed to a $2,500 match to a potential state grant of $25,000 to install restrooms in and generally upgrade the Carriage House in Vance Park (behind the MS Bailey Municipal Building). A slate of members for the Design Review Board was approved, and council members will begin receiving agendas and minutes from this and other city-planning committees. Council also agreed to an amendment to the city’s community grants program to allow applications from fire and life-saving measures groups, and received financial reports from May and June.
Council conducted a closed executive session discussion related to administration contracts and took no action.
