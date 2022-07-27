Clinton City Manager Tom Brooks has submitted to council - and has received approval to seek bids for - a “We’ve got to start somewhere” project at the City Recreation Center on Hwy 56.
This is the 4th set of plans that has been presented to the Clinton City Council, but members have said previous plans were much too expensive. Brooks said he has heard suggestions that the city build baseball fields and host tournaments, but he thinks that plan is too costly. Better now, he said, to build something that a large number of people - citizens and visitors alike - can use, then add amenities as money is available.
This center will be built and maintained by Hospitality Tax money, which has been levied by Clinton for more than a decade.
The City Council has been discussing the “build phase” for at least 4 years, with only land-clearing being accomplished. Brooks said, at a July 25 council work session, that multi-purpose fields with baseball-softball diamond built into a corner, picnic shelters and restrooms, playgrounds and a splash pad, walking trails, and an extensive mountain-biking trail is a “can do” right now for the City of Clinton. All this can be maintained, he said, with the half million dollars that Hospitality Tax generates each year.
Baseball tournament organizers have approached the city about controlling the facility for tournaments; but these would be in intense competition with Timken Park in Union (where Clinton O-zone just played), a brand new facility in Easley, and tournament parks like this throughout the Upstate. One park in the Lowcountry hosts baseball-softball tournaments on its fields just 18 out of the 52 weekends a year, a source has said.
Clinton has about $9 Million to work with. Brooks did not submit the plan to architects with a “between the figures” number of, say, $5 Million to $22 Million because he felt the designs would come back proposing that the city spend $22 Million. The city wants to have some money, after construction, for maintenance, staffing, and programming.
Brooks said he has gotten invaluable advice from the County’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Andy Howard about what work can be done “in-house.”
“Every day (we wait) is money,” Brooks said about the current state of inflation, supply chain issues, and contractor-costs. “Folks want to see us move forward.”
The “core piece” of Brooks’ concept is 3 multi-purpose fields, adaptable to baseball-softball, fully lighted, with restrooms, picnic shelters, a splash pad and playgrounds, all surrounded by an extensive walking trail with fitness centers.
“This is a lot better than what we saw 3 years ago,” Mayor Pro-tem Ronnie Roth said. “You will have a lot of pushback (from baseball tournament organizers), but time is money right now and we have limited money.”
“Once you have a plan, and people can see it,” Mayor Bob McLean said, “you can start raising (private) funds.”
Brooks said he will continue to work on how some of the work can be done in-house “to stretch our tax dollars.”
The Clinton City Council normally meets the first Monday of each month, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. Its meetings are videoed for broadcast on the City’s Facebook page.
