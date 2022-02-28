272688787_304158335088348_7004879688824483002_n.jpg
The City of Clinton will hold a public meeting to discuss the recreation complex on Monday, March 14 from 6pm-9pm at the Clinton Community Building on Ferguson Street. 
 
This meeting will be used to get the public's feedback. Everyone is asked to fill out a survey at the meeting or online at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/046a9b5725dd4107bafd95ebcccc7307?portalUrl=https://gis.cityofclintonsc.com/portal
 
A presentation will begin at 6pm, followed by tabletop discussions at 6:30pm. 
 
All members of the Clinton City Council reaffirmed their commitment to building some kind of Recreation Complex for the city - a plan that has been active for the past 3 years - but none endorsed the $46 million plan unveiled in January by consulting firm WK Dickson.

Clinton City Council has about $8 million on hand that it can devote to a Recreation Complex.

Council member Ronnie Roth asked for a reaffirmation from each council member in February as to a city-sponsored recreation complex. “I know what is a non-starter,” Roth said. “$46 million is a non-starter.”

He expressed frustration that the city is back at the input/ planning stage after 3 years of work.

“If we want to be a viable community,” McLean said, “we need outdoor recreation.”

Council Member Danny Cook expressed concern about how the city would market a recreation complex and secure it when the land is not in use.

“I’m still very open to having a complex. I just don’t know what I want or what the community wants,” Cook said.