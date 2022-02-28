Clinton City Council has about $8 million on hand that it can devote to a Recreation Complex.
Council member Ronnie Roth asked for a reaffirmation from each council member in February as to a city-sponsored recreation complex. “I know what is a non-starter,” Roth said. “$46 million is a non-starter.”
He expressed frustration that the city is back at the input/ planning stage after 3 years of work.
“If we want to be a viable community,” McLean said, “we need outdoor recreation.”
Council Member Danny Cook expressed concern about how the city would market a recreation complex and secure it when the land is not in use.
“I’m still very open to having a complex. I just don’t know what I want or what the community wants,” Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.