Veterans Day Invitation - City of Clinton (5 × 7 in).jpg
Brenda196

The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at the train depot in downtown Clinton.

“Veterans Day is a special day to recognize and honor those who have served our Country,” said Mayor Bob McLean. “Clinton has many Veterans among our residents, and we look forward to a program that will honor them and all who served.”

The Veterans Day program will include special music, remarks from state and local officials and presentations to local Veterans.