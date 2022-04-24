The City of Laurens recently announced dates for upcoming events for the remainder of 2022.
Piedmont Blues and Roots Music Festival
May 14, 2022- 10 am to 10 pm
The City of Laurens will be hosting the Piedmont Blues and Roots Music Festival in Laurens Public Square. This Festival will consist of the following:
- Biscuit Bake Off
- Biscuit Eating Competition
- Live Music
- Vinyl Swap
- Bourbon Tasting
- Craft Vendors
- Food
The event is open and free to the public. However, those seeking to participate in the bourbon tasting will need to purchase tickets through SC Main St.
Juneteenth
June 19th, 2022- 10 am
The City of Laurens will be celebrating Juneteenth in the Public Square. It will begin at 10 am and consist of vendors, crafts, history, and entertainment. More information on the event will be given closer to the event day.
Freedom Fest & Laurens Idol
July 2nd – Laurens Idol
July 3rd – Freedom Fest parade and parade float competition.
Squealin’ On the Square
September 30 & October 1
The annual Squealin’ on the Square will be held on September 30 and October 1. More information about the entertainment and food will be promoted at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.