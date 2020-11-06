Laurens turned back the clock by looking ahead on Friday with the dedication of Back Street Park in downtown Laurens.
Back Street Park, located at the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 221, is an area for families to gather but it also pays homage to the black business owners that filled the Back Street area of Laurens for many years.
The park has beautiful brickwork, iron railing and a fountain that was donated to the City of Laurens in 1911. CPW donated gas lamps that adorn the top of the corner columns.
On the outside of the park, facing the corner, is a new City of Laurens sign.
A plaque naming many of the original entrepreneurs and business owners from Back Street was unveiled at the ceremony.
“Just about every entrepreneur that existed on this Back Street, they were God-fearing people,” Laurens native Columbus M. Stephens said.
“Plus, they leave a Godly legacy. So, that to me, that’s a great starting point to be able to share with the children.”
Stephens’ father owned a barber shop in Back Street.
“From our earliest days, African Americans have been vital to building and growing the place we call home,” Mayor Nathan Senn said.
A grant from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism covered the majority of the funding needed for the park, the city’s 20 percent match using tourism-related hospitality tax funds completed the project, and funds the city was owed from the state treasury.
