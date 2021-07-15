Laurens City Council, Mayor Nathan Senn, Laurens CPW and members of the community publicly dedicated a new Welcome Plaza on Wednesday morning at the corner of US 221 and US 76.
The new amenity to downtown features a brick paved plaza, refurbished public parking area and an electric vehicle charging station.
According to the City of Laurens, "masonry costs were reduced by utilizing a combination of both concrete and brick to pave the plaza, and this pavement pattern was used to designate the placement of an existing historical marker and a new streetlamp, giving the entire plaza a more cohesive, orderly appearance."
An existing signal box could not be relocated, so it now serves as wayfinding signage for downtown shopping, dining, Laurens County Museum and other points of interest. Other refurbished areas include three new American elms and several maple trees to provide shade in the parking lot.
The free charging area for electric vehicles has two designated EV parking spots. The Siemens® VersiCharge™ 8EM1310 series electric charger was donated by the Laurens Commission of Public Works.
For bicycling enthusiasts, the plaza includes a new branded bicycle rack. This rack was won by Main Street Laurens, through a Main Street America national conference.
The parking lot project was partially funded by a PARD grant with help of the Laurens County legislative delegation.
According to the City of Laurens, much of the work to refurbish the park and build the new plaza was overseen by recently-retired Special Projects Department Director, Tommy Burns. The Commission of Public Works also assisted in relocating existing infrastructure and relocating a new main streetlight on the corner.
Laurens CPW added overhead LED lighting on existing poles, eliminating the need and expense of installing additional light poles in the paved area.
“Now that we have creatively and thoughtfully built a nice public parking area, people will not have to dodge curbs anymore to get in and out of the parking lot,” said Mayor Nathan Senn. “This project has added great ‘curb appeal’ to the historic Back Street area, and we have already noticed a dramatic increase in the use of this area by the public. To paraphrase long-time Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, great cities set themselves apart with the way they show attention to detail and striving to do things with excellence and that includes parking lots.”
