The City of Laurens and the Laurens Fire Department honored Assistant Chief Tim Robinson and Chief Bill Hughes on Thursday for their retirement from the LFD.
Chief Hughes retires after over 37 years with the Laurens Fire Dept. Hughes was named chief in 2001.
Hughes was instrumental in the development of two new fire stations in Laurens and the city receiving a Class 1 ISO rating.
Assistant Chief Robinson retires after 32 years of service.
Both men were honored at a luncheon on Thursday. During the ceremony, Station 1 on Mill Street was renamed Hughes Station in honor of Chief Bill Hughes' service to the City of Laurens.
