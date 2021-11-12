Like many across the country, the City of Laurens gathered Thursday at the Historic Courthouse to honor all the veterans who have dedicated their lives defending our country.
Before November 11 was a national holiday honoring living Americans of all wars and conflicts, it was "Armistice Day".
In 1918 President Woodrow Wilison proclaimed November 11 as "Armistice Day", honoring those who served in The Great War. The Great War ended on Nov. 11, 1917.
In 1938, Congress made it a legal holiday honoring those who served in World War I. In 1954, Congress then changed the name to Veterans Day.
Today, the City of Laurens continued honoring veterans but they also passed on knowledge to the next generation.
Laurens District 55 and Laurens Academy seventh grade students were in attendance, while others participated in the ceremony.
With the help of the students, Rep. Stewart Jones from the SC House of Representatives, District 14 honored 3 local veterans with tributes.
Joe Smith was honored for his dedication to this country, to the City Laurens, and for being one of the founding members of the American Legion Post 25. Smith's nephew, John Britt, who is also a veteran, was presented with a SC flag that had been flown over the SC Statehouse.
Carey D. Bolt Jr. was the second to be recognized by Jones.
Bolt served in the United States Army. After his time in the Army, he became a policeman and K9 officer. He has served as the veteran's affairs officer for Laurens County and Greenwood County. He is the only veteran to serve in two counties.
He was also presented with a flag that had been flown at the Statehouse.
The third to be honored was City of Laurens police chief Chrissie C. Latimore.
Latimore graduated from Clinton High School before she joined the US Army. She was assigned a post in Korea after she completed basic training and military police training. She was later assigned to a post in Kansas.
Before becoming a Laurens police officer, she worked for SLED out of Greenwood. She has been with the City of Laurens Police Department for 21 years.
Now, as the chief, she is continuing her education as well as being an adjunct instructor for several colleges in the state.
She was also presented with a flag with members of her family in the audience.
After the ceremony, Mayor Nathan Senn expressed how having this event was an honor for the City of Laurens.
"When the state Commander of the American Legion comes to town to celebrate Veterans Day, it is truly an honor. There are more than 200 cities and towns in South Carolina, but Commander Price was gracious enough to spend this special day with us, " he said.
Focusing on honoring veterans and the youth in attendance, Senn stated, "What’s more, he was so complimentary of the way we honored our veterans - especially the attendance and participation of our young folks. The City of Laurens is trying to do its part to build a culture of patriotism and good citizenship, and it was nice to hear Commander Price confirm that we are on the right track."
Today's event was presented by American Legion Post 25, Main Street Laurens, the City of Laurens, Laurens Parks and Recreation, and Laurens District 55.
