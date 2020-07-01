The City of Laurens will kick off the Fourth of July holiday with the All-American Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 3.
The night will start with a special flag presentation at 9:00pm at the fountain on North Harper Street. A fireworks display will begin at 9:15pm.
From 7:00pm-10:00pm, North Harper Street will be closed to vehicles from Main Street to Fleming Street, allowing only pedestrian traffic. Gordon Street will also be closed to vehicles.
When viewing the fireworks, everyone is asked to tune into WLBG-860 AM for a medley of patriotic music
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.