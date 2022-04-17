The City of Laurens is hosting a citywide community cleanup on Saturday, April 23 from 8am-1pm in celebration of Earth Day.
Check in to receive supplies at Laurens City Hall on the historic square.
By participating in the citywide community cleanup, individuals and organizations that collect the most trash will receive a $25 Main Street gift card and receive recognition by Laurens City Council during the May council meeting on May 17.
For more information about how your group or organization can participate, email communityevents@cityoflaurenssc.com.
