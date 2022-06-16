The City of Laurens will host a Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom festival on Saturday, June 18 from 10am-9pm on the historic square in downtown.
On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously approved the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery.
The Juneteenth celebration will include historical displays, food vendors, locally-made crafts, gospel singing and live entertainment. Entertainment begins on the main stage at noon.
The keynote speaker will be Cecil J. Williams. Williams is a photographer, publisher, author and inventor that is best known for his photography documenting the civil rights movement in South Carolina beginning in the 1950s. He will speak from 11am-noon.
Guest hosts will be Duane Neal from 107.3 JAMZ and Rev. Anthony Sims from WLBG.
