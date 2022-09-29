The City of Laurens celebrated on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new municipal complex, located at 250 W. Laurens Street.
Police Chief Keith Grounsell and members of the Laurens Police were joined by Mayor Nathan Senn and Cisson Construction’s Danny Cisson for the ceremony.
The building holds a special place in Mayor Senn’s heart. He spoke of the memories he had from his childhood when he used to visit the building when it housed the fire department. Senn stated that he used to walk there from E.B. Morse Elementary School when his father was working at the fire department.
"I'm excited that we are taking this new step forward. This is a long overdue improvement,” said Mayor Senn.
Grounsell stated that throughout his career this is the first time he has been a part of a remodel/update.
The municipal complex will allow the Laurens Police Dept. to vacate the second floor of the Truist Building on West Main Street and consolidate all police functions into one building.
Funding for the renovation of the building will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated to the city.
“The funding doesn't come out of our taxes, and the reason for funding this project is because of the pandemic. We have to remember those who lost their lives and the families that suffered,” said Senn.
