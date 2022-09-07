The City of Laurens has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a boutique hotel to be located in the building located at 201 Main Street in Laurens that houses Truist Bank and the Laurens Police Dept.
According to the RFP, the City of Laurens owns the 23,600 sq ft facility and to incentivize development, the city is willing to negotiate a competitive long-term lease of the property.
Preliminary architectural drawings for this boutique hotel account for 38 rooms, including 16 on the first floor and 22 on the second floor.
Proposals will be due on November 1, 2022. In-person and phone interviews will be conducted with the top three proposals on November 15, 2022. A firm will be selected and a contract issued on November 18, 2022.
A hotel market feasibility study was recently conducted by Core Distinction Group, LLC. The study indicated the greatest need for a hotel in the area is in downtown Laurens.
“We knew anecdotally that Laurens has a strong need for a hotel, but we knew that we needed to quantify that need in order to attract the best possible developer or hotelier,” said Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn. “With the clear results of this study, we can confidently say to prospective investors that our community can support a hotel, and we look forward to working together to welcome a new hotel to our city.”
The City made the investment into a hotel feasibility study in May of 2022. Jessica Junker, a representative of Core Distinction Group, toured and assessed the City’s assets, while also meeting with local demand generators and community leaders.
"We are excited by prospect of a new hotel in Laurens and the impact it will have on this rapidly growing area,” said Junker, Managing Partner of Core Distinction Group. “The City of Laurens is not only a beautiful community, it offers the opportunity for a great return on investment.”
The feasibility study indicated support for an upper midscale hotel with 65-75 rooms located immediately adjacent to downtown Laurens. They also indicated the property should offer amenities like wi-fi, breakfast, a business center/meeting rooms and fitness facilities.
