The City of Laurens kicked off the holiday season Friday night with its annual tree lighting ceremony.
Mayor Nathan Senn briefly spoke to the crowd before lighting the tree. This year was his fourth tree lighting as the mayor.
This year’s theme is “Come home to Laurens.” Senn stated that it can apply to those who left Laurens and are coming back. It can also apply to those new to Laurens and who are making it their home.
Senn was joined by Santa to light this year’s tree. Santa led the crowd, counting down from 5 until they flipped the switch and the tree lit up.
Christmas season continues tomorrow with the Christmas Market from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The 2022 “A Retro Christmas” parade begins at 5 p.m.
