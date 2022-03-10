The city of Laurens and the Laurens CPW want to know more information about internet speeds in the city limits.
The US Census Bureau records indicate that internet usage in the city of Laurens is less than the rest of Laurens County and less than many other areas of SC. This fact negatively impacts the local education system, healthcare and economic development now and in the future.
The city of Laurens and Laurens CPW are working together to solve this problem.
Individuals and businesses in Laurens are asked to complete a survey. This survey will direct participants to an internet speed test website to determine how fast the internet speed is in homes and businesses.
Depending on the results of this survey, Laurens may be eligible for a federally funded project that will significantly improve internet speeds in Laurens.
The survey is easy to complete and all participants will be entered into a drawing for one of 10 gift cards.
To take the speedtest, go to www.speedtest.net.
To take the survey, go to http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LaurensBB.
