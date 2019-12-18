The December meeting of Laurens City Council, surrounded by the growing holiday season of kids dismissed from school, Christmas shopping and the like, was mostly joyous and intangible in dispensing with modest business on Tuesday.
Mayor Nathan Senn had much in the way of good tidings to convey. He paid tribute to Councilor Marian Miller, who was absent recovering from surgery; a spate of new businesses opening on the city square; a police department providing for needy children with Christmas gifts; a successful nighttime Christmas Parade; his predecessor, John Stankus; the work of the Bell Federation for the Blind; and most notably, Susan Todd, for her efforts at providing and organizing a fine array of Christmas decorations in private homes throughout town.
“At Christmas, we celebrate Jesus,” Senn said. “Regardless of whatever your own religious beliefs are, He is the most important figure in the history of mankind. This is a time for us to be both joyous and reverent.”
In keeping with the general bonhomie, City Administrator Gary Coleman reported on conclusions and continuing deliberations of the city’s Historical Marker Site Committee, among whose recommendations are that such markers be erected in the Hampton Street Historical District, Caroline Street near St. Paul’s Church, the Charles Duckett House and sites of other schools, churches and neighborhoods.
Rev. David Kennedy of the NAACP spoke at the monthly Open Forum, criticizing the 2-minute time limit and exceeding it to remind council of the racist legacy of the county’s namesake, Henry Laurens, and to criticize the selective teaching of history in regard to what he considered the county’s unjust past in regard to its African American citizens.
Councilors Miller and Alicia Sullivan were absent. The short meeting adjourned little more than a half hour after it started.
