The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will host Boo in the Park on Friday, October 30 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Laurens City Park on Brownlee Avenue.
This event is a safe Trick-or-Treating event, sponsored by PRTC. Boo in the Park was originally planned for Thursday, Oct. 29 but was moved due to the threat of inclement weather.
Trick or treating is open to any child, ages 1-10.
Recreation Director Jason Pridgen states, "We are excited to once again offer Boo in the Park. We chose Laurens City Park because it will allow to most effectively help social distance while also providing all the children a safe place to trick or treat."
All adults will be required to wear masks. This is not optional and will be strictly enforced.
Trick or treaters will assemble and work their way up the sidewalk on the baseball field side. Vendors will be set up in the upper parking lot near the Bark Park. Trick or treaters will visit each booth and then be required to return to their vehicles on the opposite side of Brownlee avenue.
All athletic fields and playground will be closed.
For more information about being a booth vendor, please call 681-7275.
