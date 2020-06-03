Laurens City Park’s Bark Park is officially open.
Recreations Director Jason Pridgen, Mayor Nathan Senn, and members of the city council were present from the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening.
“It’s very exciting to offer another passive recreational opportunity for our community. It is just a building block for what we are hoping to look forward to in the future. Our goal is to recreate everybody in the community,” said Pridgen to the crowd.
The grand opening featured a hand full of dogs, including Major Senn’s dog Ellie.
