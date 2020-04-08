For several weeks, since the initial declaration of a State of Emergency by Mayor Nathan Senn on March 17, the City of Laurens has urged citizens to take voluntary precautions to slow the spread of infection in our community.
Many have taken the warnings and precautions seriously and done their part. Unfortunately, many have continued to engage in behavior which puts themselves and their neighbors’ health at risk. As a result, infections in Laurens are steadily on the rise, and Tuesday Laurens County suffered their first death.
The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported eight confirmed cases in Laurens County, but it estimates that the current number of infected individuals is actually 85. These 70+ individuals may continue to cause infections in others as/if they circulate among the population of our County, and so pose a significant threat to the health and lives of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Monday, Governor Henry McMaster issued a much-anticipated “Stay at Home Order,” otherwise known as Executive Order 2020-21, in which he ordered that all South Carolinians “shall limit their movements outside of their home.” These restrictions are mandatory, not voluntary. Only citizens who are engaging in “essential business, essential activities, or critical infrastructure operations” are permitted outside their homes for those purposes.
Essential activities which are permitted are limited to “caring for or visiting a family member,” “obtaining necessary supplies” such as food or medical supplies, “activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members” such as doctor’s visits, “caring for pets,” “engaging in outdoor exercise,” “attending religious services,” or “travelling as required by law,” such as to comply with a family court order. To the extent any individual engages in these activities, he/she “shall take reasonable steps to maintain six (6) feet of separation from any other person.” Failure to do so is a violation of the Order.
Additionally, all stores in Laurens which are deemed essential and were not previously closed by the Governor must limit the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time. No more than five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of the limit set by the fire marshal, whichever is less, shall be permitted. Businesses must not “knowingly allow customers, patrons or guests to congregate within six (6) feet of one another, exclusive of family units,” and they must implement reasonable steps to comply with CDC and DHEC sanitation guidelines.
The Governor’s Executive Order authorizes law enforcement “to do whatever may be deemed necessary to maintain peace and good order during the State of Emergency and to enforce the provisions” of the Order. Violations of the Governor’s Executive Order are a criminal misdemeanor and are punishable by fine or up to thirty (30) days imprisonment.
Accordingly, the City of Laurens has developed a response which is in keeping with law enforcement agencies across our state. In light of the declared state of emergency and the need to protect human lives and public health, the City of Laurens Police Department will vigorously enforce this Order.
Laurens Police request the assistance of the public in enforcing the Governor’s Order. If you witness a violation of the Order, please dial the non-emergency line to report the violation. If police are able to respond to the incident and witness a violation in-progress, violators will be fined in accordance with the terms of the Order.
“It is essential that we reduce the spread of infection during this critical period so that we do not overwhelm the limited resources of our healthcare system. Since these restrictions ordered by the Governor are mandatory, the City of Laurens cannot and will not fail to enforce them. To do so would be a violation of the law and put public health at risk,” said Mayor Senn.
The Governor’s Order went into effect Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in effect “for the duration of the State of Emergency unless otherwise modified, amended, or rescinded by subsequent Order.”
“Right now, we are experiencing the steepest part of the upward slope of the bell-curve of infection,” added Mayor Senn. “I know that I had wished that measures of this type would not be necessary, but this is an emergency. If we do not do all that we can now, we will regret the consequences when we see the level of infections in two to three weeks. What we all need to do at this point is recognize the seriousness of this moment in our nation’s history, pull together, sacrifice what we can, and each do our part to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.”
