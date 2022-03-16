At last night’s State of the City address, Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn stated that “The state of the City of Laurens is strong, and better than it has been in decades!”
Some key notes Senn mentioned in his speech were how the population in 2018 was 8,849, a 40-year low, but with the 2020 Census, the population grew to 9,3355.
While Laurens population has increased, crime has not. Arrests for assault are down from 113 in 2020 to 34 in 2021. Shoplifting arrests decreased from 207 in 2020 to only 43 in 2021. Motor vehicle theft decreased from 42 in 2020 to only 8 in 2021.
Hospitality tax revenue from 2018-2021 showed a 23.7% increase and from 2020-2021 increased 8.17%.
A focus of Mayor Senn and the members of Laurens City Council has been working on cleaning up the city, not only by passing a new litter ordinance but by also setting aside money to remove derelict and poorly maintained houses and buildings.
Tailored Oak Steakhouse soon will be open in downtown behind local Chef Caleb Satterfield and his wife Jessica. The building it will be located in has been vacant for more than a decade, very close to collapse. It is now been saved by the Holmes family.
“The Ballroom” opened this past weekend at the old Armory on South Harper St. Ext. The building had been vacant and needed renovations.
With all the talk of businesses coming to Laurens, Mayor Senn announced that “our growth and improvement means that [we] are very well positioned to get a new grocery store on the West side of town.”
