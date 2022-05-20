The gloves came off on Tuesday after a disagreement between the City of Laurens and SC Rep. Stewart Jones boiled over before and after Councilor Martin Lowry and Mayor Nathan Senn made comments in the Laurens City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Mayor Senn started his comments by stating that he wanted to share “some troubling news.” According to Senn, a $2.5 million budget request that was made and included in the state budget for Laurens has been cut from the budget. The funding was slated for a new park/amphitheater behind United Community Bank on Main Street in Laurens and for silent railroad crossings.
Things amped up when Councilor Lowry took the microphone. Lowry’s contention is that Rep. Jones put the funding request in the budget and then voted against it.
“I’m going to give you some information and what I’m going to give you is factual information,” said Lowry. “This is very serious. We just found out that it was stripped out of the budget because our representation is lacking in cooperation with how things work in Columbia.”
Lowry said Jones was untruthful about it when he spoke to him. “We are being punished as a city because of what our representative is not doing for us in Columbia,” said Lowry. “Why is he there? He’s not helping Laurens and he hasn’t helped Laurens in the past.”
At the end of Lowry’s comments, Mayor Senn stated, “I am extremely troubled by this information. The public has a right to know what is happening.”
Jones fired back with a post on Facebook later on Tuesday. Jones said he was contacted an hour before the council meeting by Senn and Lowry.
Jones said in the post that the city tried to blame him for the loss of funding. “They said that someone ‘with the Municipal Association’ claimed they didn’t get the funding requests due to ‘my tiff with the Speaker,’” said Jones in his Facebook post. “I spoke with both the previous Speaker Lucas and new Speaker Smith today. I have a good working relationship with both of them.”
Jones said in the post that a lobbyist hired by the City of Laurens told the city that the funding was in the budget but then removed. “This is factually incorrect,” said Jones in his Facebook post. “Both the park and railroad crossings were never in the budget. The third request for broadband funding was approved with ORS grants. Perhaps their lobbyist should be better at understanding the budget process.”
“I do not appreciate the way the city officials talked to me earlier today or how they publicly made false accusations during the City Council meeting,” said Jones in the Facebook post. “This was unprofessional and I believe was a calculated political attack before the upcoming election. I’d like a public apology from Mayor Nathan Senn, Councilman Martin Lowry, and city council members who jumped to all these conclusions, and for the lies they spread tonight at the Laurens City meeting.”
See Jones complete Facebook post here.
View the comments in the Laurens City Council meeting here. (17:10 mark to 29:36)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.