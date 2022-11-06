As City Administrator Eric Delgado would state, a comprehensive plan is "a document that outlines the history, current state and vision for any given community." This specific comprehensive plan will affect the City of Laurens. An additional plan will roll out for those who fall within the county lines.
Delgado estimates the plan to be nearing completion by June 2023. This is the first time the City of Laurens has put this extensive amount of time and research into the plan since 1961. During this work time, Madison Workman, community development coordinator for the city, will be mapping out plans based on public input.
The public can participate in a survey linked here (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cityoflaurenssc) to give their opinions, or they can attend the planned Comprehensive Plan Meetings the city is arranging. Delgado and Workman suggest participating in both, if possible.
The Comprehensive Plan Meetings will take place on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. On Nov. 10, there will be a meeting from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Laurens City Hall. There will be an additional meeting that same day from 12p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens.
On Nov. 17, there will be three meeting time and location options. The first one will take place at The Ridge at Laurens and last from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The next time will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laurens County Library. The final meeting will be at Laurens City Hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"It was important to us that we gave multiple different time and location options for these meetings so that everyone has a chance to stop by and add some input for this project," Delgado explained.
At these meetings, the public can expect to view plans drawn out by Workman and others on issues such as transportation, future development, zoning, land use, community and more.
"From a mapping perspective, the community aspect is anything from historical buildings to parks and trails," Workman said. "It's the important places that aren't city buildings but are made for the average citizen."
There is also a spot on the survey to give thoughts on these matters, if coming to the meetings is not possible.
The current state of the comprehensive plan holds a level of ambiguity, as the city has not gathered a large enough sample of public opinions to give details as to what the plan will entail exactly.
"This plan is an outline for the future of Laurens, and we want to create a prosperous city where everyone has opportunity," Delgado explained. "We want it to be very inclusive. We want to be one of the safest cities in South Carolina. We want businesses to prosper and to draw people who want to invest to the city."
This plan will serve as a reference for the City of Laurens for the next 10 years after its finalization, making its semi-permanence all the more reason to attend the meetings and share input on the state of the city.
