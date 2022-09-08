The City of Laurens will hold a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 P.M. to commemorate the opening of the new splash pad on 122 South St. in downtown Laurens.
“The splash pad is designed to build community by bringing people together to experience a destination attraction that is interactive, safe, fun, family-friendly, and accessible,” said City Administrator Eric Delgado.
The grand opening ceremony will be the public’s first opportunity to experience the splash pad. The ceremony will include a short ribbon-cutting ceremony, ice cream trucks, and food vendors.
The splash pad features a series of floor geysers, lighting, shade sails, and seating integrated within the pad outside of the water’s reach.
This outdoor recreation site has been funded through the Laurens County Capital Project Sales Tax referendum. The Capital Gains Sales Tax Committee unanimously voted for its approval, and it is the first of five Splash Pads approved to be installed throughout Laurens County.
