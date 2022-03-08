The City of Laurens will host a State of the City event on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 pm at the Historic Capitol Theatre on the public square.
This event will highlight the City of Laurens' 2021 achievements and 2022 plans for the future. In addition, several awards will be presented to community leaders in order to recognize their accomplishments to the City of Laurens over the years.
This event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.