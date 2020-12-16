The City of Laurens announced on Wednesday that they will host a Christmas parade unlike any other involving members of city government, city departments and a few other special guests.
Members of the City of Laurens Police Department, City of Laurens Fire Department, Mayor Nathan Senn, City Council, and a special guest from the North Pole will be participating.
The parade will include decorated City vehicles, including the City’s firetrucks and the City trolley that will make their way through nearly every neighborhood in Laurens. There will be lights, sirens, music, and a neighborhood visit from Santa.
The parade will take place on Sunday, December 20 beginning at 1:00pm. Approximate “neighborhood-by-neighborhood” times will be announced prior to the event.
The parade will begin at the Fire Station on West Main Street and wind through the city limits.
From the fire station, the route will wind through the neighborhoods west of 221 and South of 76; then
East into the Washington Heights neighborhood; then
North of E. Farley Street into the Sanders Middle School neighborhood; then
West of South Harper onto Irby Avenue and back to West Farley; then
North on South Harper to East Main toward Holmes Street and the old Laurens Mill neighborhood; then
West of North Harper through Clemson Street in the Watt’s Mill area; then
South on Hwy 221 to Hillcrest Drive to the Spring Street area; then
South to Church Street, Anderson Drive, south onto Sunset Park and Downs Street; then
Returning west along West Main and the ending at the fire station.
Spectators may participate by coming out into their own yards or to the streets in their neighborhood along the parade route. Those unable to view the parade in person or who want to track the progress of the parade as it reaches their area can view the event on Facebook Live through the City of Laurens’ Facebook page.
“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and sometimes the smallest things can bring the most comfort," said Senn. "So, we knew that if there was a way to safely hold our Christmas parade, we wanted to be creative and find a way to make sure our citizens had this special part of the Christmas experience. By holding this year’s parade in this unique way, we get to have a little fun and do something we wouldn’t do normally, couldn’t do with the size of our normal parade, and likely may not ever do again. But, aside from celebrating Christmas with our neighbors, this parade will be one more way we show the world our strength and determination as a community. This year, it won’t be the number of vehicles in the parade or the size of crowds that we remember. Instead, we’ll remember that, against all the odds of this tough year, we pulled together to find a way to have a parade and look forward with hope for the new year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.