Shirley Clark won the Democratic primary for Laurens County Council District 3 on Tuesday, defeating William Kilgore, Jr. and Lee McDaniel.
Clark will now face off against Scott Tollison in the special election on Sept. 21. Tollison is the lone Republican candidate.
The special election will fill the seat vacated by former councilor Garrett McDaniel. McDaniel announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration.
