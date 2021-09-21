Shirley Clark defeated Scott Tollison 309 votes to 107 votes to win the special election for Laurens County Council-District 3 on Tuesday.

Clark won all but one precinct. Turnout was low with just 417 out of 4,515 voters casting ballots in the special election.  

Tollison is a Republican and did not face opposition in the primary in July. Clark defeated William Kilgore, Jr. and Lee McDaniel to win the Democratic primary. 

The special election was necessary to fill the seat vacated by former councilor Garrett McDaniel. McDaniel announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration.

