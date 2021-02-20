The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), through the Laurens County Beautification efforts, are partnering to advance the impact of the annual clean-up on the Laurens County side of Lake Greenwood.
Community volunteers, including adults and student groups, are encouraged to participate in the 13th annual Lake Greenwood Cleanup Day on Saturday, March 6 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
Annually, the event is coordinated by Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB), a citizen-led organization that engages individuals, neighborhoods, and businesses in creating a beautiful, clean and healthy environment.
Amanda Munyan, LCCC President and CEO commented, "the Laurens County Beautification efforts have been ongoing and impactful for many years, we continue to develop group and organization partnerships and praise the individuals that have been so loyal to these efforts. We recognize the importance of Lake Greenwood to Laurens County and appreciate the KGCB efforts and the opportunity to work with these volunteers to clean-up the amazing recreational resource we share between counties.
Over the last three years, over 18,000 pounds of trash have been collected according to Maggie McMahon, the Litter Prevention Coordinator for Greenwood County.
“Lake Greenwood is an asset to both the Laurens and Greenwood Community and we must work together to preserve it,” said Michael Hobby, Chairman of the Board for KGCB. Since 2009, KGCB has removed over 56,000 pounds of trash from the shorelines of Lake Greenwood.
Each year, over 200 volunteers give their time. Youth, under the age of 18, must be accompanied by an adult. To sign up, register online at:rb.gy/z75wak or call or email the Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator at 864-942-8705 or mmcmahon@greenwoodsc.gov.
Volunteers are encouraged to work in pairs and teams and upon registering can choose to work at one of the following sites:
- Break on the Lake
- Lake Greenwood State Park, Shelter #2
- Buzzards Roost Boat Ramp
- Harris Landing
- Fellowship Camp & Conference Center (Laurens County)
- Moon Landing RV Park & Marina (Laurens County)
- River Fork Boat Ramp (Laurens County)
- Sunoco Gas Station (Laurens County)
Clean up supplies and group assignments will be provided at each site by a site coordinator.
Numerous groups have coordinated with KGCB to make the Lake Greenwood Cleanup a success. Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood County Lake Management, Greenwood County Public Works, Greenwood County Litter Prevention, Greenwood School District 50 and Palmetto Pride are annual supporters.
At the conclusion of the cleanup at noon, KGCB leaders will provide complimentary hot dog plates at the event headquarters, Break on the Lake Restaurant.
Laurens County residents that would like to participate on this day or other days by cleaning up a chosen area can still request supplies from the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce office at 864-833-2716.
