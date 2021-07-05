Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina are hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing site at The Exchange Building, 137 Fairgrounds Road, Laurens, on Wednesday, July 7 from 10 am to 3 pm.
To find out more, visit musc.co/testing or clemson.edu/extension/covid19/
cu-covid-testing-sites/.
There is no cost to the community and no appointment is needed. Testing will be done with or without symptoms.
If available, bring valid picture id and patients under 18 years old must be
accompanied by legal guardian. Results will be available within 3 days.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask to the testing site.
