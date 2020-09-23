The City of Clinton held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate their first recreation complex.
The complex will be on Hwy 56, between the Clinton Presbyterian Community and I-26. The property contains 166 acres.
After many years in the concept stage, Clinton City Council voted in November of 2018 to purchase up to 170 acres. The city purchased the land from Monte Dutton.
It will be constructed and maintained by using $5,328,000 from the Hospitality Tax, adopted in 2008 and collected on prepared foods.
In its initial phase, it will have a community building and play areas. Also, part of the plan is to have 2 miles of walking trails, a mountain bike trail, and ballfields, and lastly, an amphitheater.
Mayor Bob McLean said, “the complex is designed so that no matter a person's physical ability, the citizens of Clinton will have many decades of fun and fitness at the Recreation Complex."
The first field will be named after Hall of Fame sports official, and retired city councilmember, Truman Owens.
