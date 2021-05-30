Clinton and Laurens changing garbage collection schedules for Labor Day holiday

The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday May 31.   

Monday, May 31 - (Holiday) No residential garbage will be collected

Tuesday, June 1 - Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected

Wednesday, June 2 - No change to route

Thursday, June 3 - No change to route

Friday, June 4 - No change to route                      

The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at (864) 833-7520.